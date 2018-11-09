Transcript for Trump Jr.: Father only trusts small group in White House after op-ed

Schools of interview with Donald Trump junior as the trump administration pushes back on both a scathing op Ed in the New York Times. And that new book from the reporter Bob Woodward the book is called fear trump in the White House he goes on sale today and it details a White House in disarray. The president calls it fiction the publisher says. It's printing one million copies because of the high demand. In the meantime Donald Trump junior is slamming the anonymous writer of that New York Times op Ed who claims to be part of the resistance. Inside the White House. Pretty disgusting with preset perhaps it's a disgruntled person who's been thrown out because they didn't deliver what they were supposed to do what's a crime now. This I think you're subverting the will of the people mean to try to control the presidency. While not the president you have millions and millions of Americans who voted for this. As ABC's parent call Mary with terms junior more for exclusive interview airs on Good Morning America later today. The White House is also waking up to a new poll finding the president's approval rating has dropped six points in the last month. To 36%. A new low among independents.

