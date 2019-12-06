Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Trump Jr. 'not at all' worried about perjury
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"The president's eldest son emerged from a second round of follow-up questions by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63665258","title":"Trump Jr. 'not at all' worried about perjury","url":"/Politics/video/trump-jr-worried-perjury-63665258"}