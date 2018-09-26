-
Now Playing: Trump calls Kavanaugh 'an absolute gem'
-
Now Playing: Trump accuses Democrats of 'con game'
-
Now Playing: What to watch for upcoming Kavanaugh, Ford hearings
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser's attorney responds to Trump's attacks
-
Now Playing: Trump directly targets 2nd Kavanaugh accuser
-
Now Playing: President gets laughed at when delivering speech to UN
-
Now Playing: Republican Senator wants GOP to 'take them serious' on Kavanaugh allegations
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: President Trump gets laughed at while speaking at the UN
-
Now Playing: Lisa Murkowski open to FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations
-
Now Playing: Democrats are playing a 'con game': Trump
-
Now Playing: Protesters disrupt Sen. Cruz's dinner
-
Now Playing: Trump slams OPEC nations for 'ripping off the rest of the world'
-
Now Playing: President Trump's full address to the UN
-
Now Playing: Trump greeted with laughter while touting his administration's accomplishments at UN
-
Now Playing: Trump answers questions on Iran, North Korea, Rosenstein, Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Deputy AG Rosenstein and Trump to meet Thursday
-
Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh and his wife fire back in TV interview
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary addresses Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: Democrats demand the Senate halt SCOTUS nomination
-
Now Playing: Trump plans to meet with deputy attorney general