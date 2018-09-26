Trump calls Kavanaugh 'an absolute gem'

More
The president continued to defend his Supreme Court nominee who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
1:07 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls Kavanaugh 'an absolute gem'
Senate. Napster. They could've put. They have weeks ago and you're being done about right now which is right to. But they didn't do that. Even Republicans could not be nice the people respectful to the process and certainly could not. More respectful. A woman. Okay would that. Pushing forward. I. This particular man. Judge here. Excessive heat you don't find these. He's been treated. Very unfairly by the Democrats planning a tie game they know what it's time they want to a back room and they talk to each other. And they laugh at what I think getting away. That's what David let's. That's about the only thing they do well thank you very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58093187,"title":"Trump calls Kavanaugh 'an absolute gem'","duration":"1:07","description":"The president continued to defend his Supreme Court nominee who has been accused of sexual misconduct.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-kavanaugh-hes-absolute-gem-58093187","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.