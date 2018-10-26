Transcript for Trump kicks off campaign rally by attacking 'tone' of media

We must unify as a nation at peace love and in harmony. The media as a major role to play. Whether they want to work and they do indeed they have a major role to play as far as our. And as far as every. And we all say this in all sincerity but the media's constant unfair coverage. Deep hostility. And negative attacks you know that. Only served to drive people apart. And to undermine healthy debate we have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use these it is their actions of one individual. To score political points against B and the Republican Party. Yet what that Bernie Sanders supporter. Tried to murder congressional Republicans and severely wounded a great man name Steve's Kelly's and others. We did not is that it is attempt at mass murder for political gain. Because that would have been wrong it would have been the wrong thing to do. 94%. Of the press I get is negative even when I do something wonderful it's. It's very important. That the media's cover results. Properly. And I could give you like it stand out there like it did you all night long other examples but he's just a few quick ones that just aren't the ones with the Russia. I'll tell you lot the worst thing that ever happened to Russia is when I won the election that's the worst thing.

