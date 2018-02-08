Trump and Kim exchange letters amid denuclearization doubts

More
The White House received the letter on August 1, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said the president was responding in his own letter to be delivered shortly.
1:11 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump and Kim exchange letters amid denuclearization doubts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56994714,"title":"Trump and Kim exchange letters amid denuclearization doubts","duration":"1:11","description":"The White House received the letter on August 1, according to press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said the president was responding in his own letter to be delivered shortly.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-kim-exchange-letters-amid-denuclearization-doubts-56994714","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.