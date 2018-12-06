Transcript for Trump and Kim Jong Un declare intentions to denuclearize Korean Peninsula at summit

It was a relatively short first meeting the president trample he's he's already forming a bond with Kim Jung and a leader he formally called a -- act and little rocket man. Telling our George Stephanopoulos exclusively. I do trust India and now. Will come back Q&A year and you begin to view or else they Shiite made a mistake that's always possible. That five hour historic summit started with a handshake and with an agreement. The US will guarantee the security of North Korea in exchange for cams quote. Firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization. Of the Korean Peninsula. The North Korean leader coming out from that meeting with a huge PR win and feeling and you man. This leave the past behind the wheel wouldn't see me you change the agreement light on details. Steve the two countries have overcome quote. Decades of tensions and hostilities we've developed me. A very special bond. After president from telling reporters that his team will work out the specifics in the upcoming meet the promising to and it upcoming joint military journalist South Korea. And then eventually removing troops from the peninsula trump using language favored by the north Koreans and Chinese. Calling drills working and provocative. We're not gonna play the war games you know. I wanted to stop the war games at that they were very provocative. One word that was missing from the agreement. Verification. The president saying they'll make share in its dismantling his nuclear arsenal but admitted. We could put it in the agreement because we didn't have time. President trump said he believed that Kim Jong-un wants to give up his weapons and said he already dismantled one testing site. He also admitted at the press conference that in six months he could be wrong saying quote who knows. Tara pulmonary ABC news Singapore.

