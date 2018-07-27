Transcript for Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for returning remains of fallen Korean War soldiers

At this moment a plane. Is carrying the remains. Of some. Great. Fallen heroes from American. Back from the Korean War. The coming back to the United States. Mike Pence. A wonderful vice president will. Be there to greet the families. And the remains. And I want to thank chairman Kim floor. Keeping his word we have medi others Cummings. But I want to thank chairman Kim in front of the media for. Fulfilling a promise that he made to me and I'm sure that he will continue to fulfill that promise. As they search and search and search. These incredible American heroes will soon to lay at rest. On sacred American soil. Even doing to campaign people would come up to me. Long time ago many decades ago oftentimes they world or in some cases they were younger great grandfather's. My great grandfather my grandfather my father. They asked that I could do something about it. I'd look atom is that we don't get along too well what that country. Whatever you could do and it's something that was very importantly many people Avastin. I've asked the vice president and and others to just pay a special tributes and they will do that so we honor the sacred memory of every incredible American patriot. Who fought. And died in that war.

