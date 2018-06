Transcript for Trump, Kim Jong Un sign unspecified document at historic summit

So we're sending a very important document. Pretty comprehensive document. And we've had a really great term together a great relationship. I'll be giving a news conference at 230. Which is in little bit less than two hours. And will discuss this at great length in the meantime I believe that they'll be handing it out. On behalf of chairman Kim and myself. And we're both very honored to sign the document thank you would be like the. And it was city union I don't know. We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are all signed the historic document. Says. India and other political. The won't win C a major change. All right well let me even competitors. Is. Motivated and it'll again. I'd like to express my gratitude to president for up to me is meeting. Okay. This president who were beaten. Starting that process very quickly very very quickly absolutely. Did you talk about all warm beer are. You'll be seeing everything in just a little while. The letter there was Sonny is very comprehensive. And I think both sides are going to be very impressed with the result. Lot of goodwill went into this a lot of work a lot of preparation I want to thank. Everybody on both sides secretary. Pompeo and all of his counterparts they were. Absolutely fantastic. Thank you very much it's been there. Was hero but later. And we're very proud of what took place today. I think our whole relationship with the North Korea and the Korean Peninsula is. It's going to be very much different. Situation than it has in the past. We both want to do something we both are going to do something. And we've developed a very special bond so. People are going to be very impressed people are going to be very happy. And was going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world than. I want to thank chairman Kim. Spent a lot of time together today very intensive time. And I would actually say that it worked out for both of us far better than anybody could have expected I think far better watch. The various news reports I would say far better than anybody even predicted and this is going to lead to more and more and more and it's an honor to be with you very great honor thank you thank you do all of your representatives very much. Thank you very much everybody back. Mr. Kim would be like from the Washington.

