Transcript for Trump lashes out at Fox News over Buttigieg show

Well democratic presidential hopeful people to judge is proposing for new tax increases he outlined his plan during a town hall on Fox News Channel including. A new marginal income tax a so called wealth tax and a financial transactions tax also last night. The South Bend mayor took direct aim at Fox News itself. A lot of folks in my party were critical of me for even doing this with Fox News and I like I've heard that yeah. And I can't where that's coming from especially see what goes on with some of the opinion hosts on this network I mean when you got Tucker Carlson saying that and immigrants make American Saturday. When you've got Lauren Ingraham comparing detention centers are children in cages to summer camps. Some are. Camps. Then there is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem. President trump wasn't happy either a rare move he slammed a Fox News tweeting the network was. Wasting airtime on -- judge fox commentator Brit Hume and defended the network saying covering both parties is their job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.