Transcript for Trump launches into free-wheeling defense of 'zero tolerance policy'

As a result of Democrat supported loopholes and our federal laws. Most illegal immigrant families and miners. From Central America who arrived unlawfully at the border cannot be detained together. Or remove together. Only released. These are crippling loopholes that cause family separation which we don't want we have. A house that's getting ready. To finalize an immigration package that they're going to brief me on later. And I'm gonna make changes. We have one chance to get it right we might as well get it right what let's just keep it going. But let's do it right we have a chance we want to solve this problem we want to solve family separation I don't want children take it away. From parents. And when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally which shouldn't happen. You have to take children though so I'm asking congress to do is to give us a ferret option. Which we have been requesting since last year the legal authority to. We have to be in depends. This is the only solution to the border crisis and ultimately we have to have a real border now judges. Thousands and thousands of judges and one seriously what country does it. This it sure would like to hire about five or 6000 more judges 60. We don't want judges we want security and the bought the fake news media back there doesn't talk about it. Their face. They are helping. They are helping. These smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe. They know it. They know exactly what they're doing. And shipped east.

