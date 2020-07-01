Transcript for Trump had a ‘legal and appropriate basis’ for Soleimani strike: Pompeo

They're there's been much made about this question of intelligence and eminence I answered it multiple times on Sunday. I'm happy to have that walk through again. Anytime a president makes a decision of this magnitude there are multiple pieces of information that come before us we presented that to him in all its broad detail. Give him all the best information they can not only from the intelligence community but for those of us who have. Teams in the field. We evaluated the relevant risks in the the opportunity that we thought might present itself at some point. And we could see clearly. That not only had solo money done all the things that we ever count like hundreds of thousands of massacre in Syria. Enormous destruction. Of countries like Lebanon Iraq where they've. Deny them sovereignty in the year periods of really denied people in those two countries what it is they want right sovereignty independence and freedom is that this is also monies handiwork. And then would watches he was continuing the terror campaign in the region. We know what happened at the end of last year December. Altima lead to the death of an American so if you're looking for imminent she needn't look no further than the days that led up. To the strike that was taken against salon. And then you in addition to that half what we could clearly see were continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist. To build out a network of campaign activities that we're going to lead. Potentially to the death of many more Americans. The right decision. We got it right. And departed defense did excellent work. And the president had eight entirely legal appropriate and Dave. Bases as well as a decision that fit perfectly within. Our strategy and how to counter the threat to malign activity from Iran won't. Serious statement. His first statement that is Seoul money was traveling to Baghdad on a diplomatic mission. Anybody here believe that. Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman this diplomat. Of great order costs and so the money had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission. I can make you reporters left this morning that's fantastic. What we know that wasn't true we not only know the history. We know in that moment that was not troops Ripa as a propagandist of the first order. And most of what you suggested in his. Text message your email or message that you laid out there I was indeed Iranian propaganda it's not new. We've heard these same lies before it's fundamentally false he was not there on the diplomatic decision. Trying to resolve from a know there's been some story. That he was there represented us Saudi peace deal. I've spoken in my Saudi counterparts agree like I'll leave to them what they contents of their messages may be but I can assure you. That they will share my view that he was out there representing. Some kind of agreement that was going to reduce risk. Or reduce the rest of the lives of Americans when he was on that trip. You're US peace was about cultural sites. Set on Sunday Powell reiterated again. Every target that's being reviewed every. Effort that's being made will always be conducted inside international possible. Seen it. I've worked on this this project. And I'm very confident that he you asked about the scope of that can't the strategy and the maximum pressure campaign that we've had in place. And as a diplomatic component it has had an economic component and it has had a military component. And what you have seen over the course of these past. You may 2018 when we withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. You've seen us execute that would enormous vigor and energy use in the diplomatic. We've built up coalitions around the region with the Israelis to the gulf states. On certain files on the missile file and on the terror file with our European partners as well not just that you three. Go back and look from may of last year go look at the statement that was made in Warsaw the united statements century. The instability in the Middle East on Islamic Republic of Iran. Coalition now in the straits of Hormuz we've diplomatically isolated the Iranian regime. Second economically we've all seen the sanctions put in places -- over some thousand sanctions we've watched. The regime struggle to figure out how it was there we're gonna make it through 20/20. That got a budget that will fall short by a significant amount in 20/20 is a direct result of the pressure that we put on the regime. And then you saw over not just this past week but over the last year. You've seen our security component to this it seem as reinforce allies in the region. By ensuring that the emirates and saudis all the others were prepared for what might happen if Iran decided to make choices that were bad for the Iranian people. And then you saw more tactically just these last few days the president's response when the Arenas made a bad decision. To kill an America would look with hope they won't make another that decision just like clear. The solo money strike was part of the administration's maximum pressure campaign and going forward the Iranians. Should understand as they develop their calculus. That's similar actions such as these little money strike could well continue to be a feature of this maximum pressure him. I think because it's been an ambiguous and his. Both the remarks he made down to Florida as wells the tweets that he's put out. But the series is that which we take this the risk attendant that we are deeply aware of and the preparations we've made to prevent those risks as well as our determination. That in the event you raise make another bad choice that present will respond that way that he did last week which was decisive. Serious. And message to Iran about the constraints that we are going to place on that regime so that doesn't continue to put American lives at risk at the end. Are around policies about protecting and defending the homeland and securing American lives I know. That the efforts that we have taken not only last week with the strike against Seoul money but this strategy that we've employed has saved American lives we will take every action we take. Will be consistent with the international rule of law. And you use the American people don't rest assured that that's again that's let me tell you who's done damage to the Persian culture. It's not the United States of America it's the Ayatollah. If if you want to look at who has denied. Religious freedom if you wanna know who has denied the Persian cultures rich and steeped in history and in the elect and they've denied the capacity for that culture to continue. If you go back and look at the holidays are on Cyrus and a ruse they've not permitted people. To celebrate they've not allowed people that they've killed the Constance all the money killed. They've not allowed to go more and their family members the real risk. Two Persian culture does not come for the United States of America that there is no there's no mistake. Thank you are a good day.

