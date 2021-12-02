Transcript for Trump legal team begins impeachment defense

Good afternoon senators. The attorney for the president here. The article of impeachment now before this and it is an unjust and blatantly. Unconstitutional. Act. Of political vengeance. This appalling abuse of the constitution. Only further divides our is an action movies or in part because questioning on president opener the other way share had not expected to speak. We're and possibly ever Blake every other politically motivated witch hunt the left has some key Asian over the past four years. This impeachment is completely divorced from the facts. The evidence. And the interest of the American people. The senate should promptly and decisively. Vote to reject that. No thinking person could seriously believe that the president's January 6 speech. On the ellipse wasn't any way and incitement to violence or insurrection. The suggestion is patently absurd on its face. Nothing in the attacks could ever be construed. As encouraging. Condone even. Or in tracing unlawful activity. Of any kind. Far from promoting insurrection against the United States. The president's remarks explicitly. Encouraged those in attendance to exercise their rights. Peacefully. And patriotic plea. Peaceful and patriotic protest. Is the very antithesis. Of a violent assault on the nation's capital. The house impeachment article slanderous Lee alleges that the president intended for the crowd appeal lips to. Quote. Interfere with the joint sessions solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 20/20 presidential election. This is manifestly disproven. By the plain text of the remarks. The president devoted nearly his entire speech to one extended discussion of how legislators. Should vote on the question at hand. Instead of expressing a desire that the joint session be prevented from conducting its business. The entire premise of his remarks was that the democratic process would. And should. Play out according to the letter of the law. Including both the constitution. And the electoral count act. In the conclusion of his remarks he then laid out a series of legislative steps. That should be taken to improve democratic accountability. Going fall work. Such as passing universal voter ID legislation. Banning ballot harvesting. Requiring proof of sedition citizenship. To vote. And turning out strong in the next primaries. Not only present as these are not the words of someone inciting a violent insurrection. Not only president Trump's speech on January 6. But indeed his entire challenge to the election result was squarely focused on how the proper civic process. Could address any concerns through the established legal and constitutional system. The president brought his case before state and federal courts. The US Supreme Court the state legislatures. The electoral college and ultimately the US congress. In the past. Numerous other candidates for president have used many of the same process he's too. And pursue their own election challenges. As recently as 2016. The Clinton Campaign brought multiple post election court cases. Demanded recounts and ridiculously declared the election stolen by Russia. Many Democrats even attempted to persuade the Electoral College delegates to overturn. The 2016. Results. House manager raskin. Objected. To the certification of president trumps victory. Four years ago along with many of his colleagues. You'll remember was. Abiding whether gaveled him down. I have an objection because ten good 29. Electoral votes cast by Florida were cast. By electors not lawfully certified. I object to the votes from the state of Wisconsin which were not should not be legally set. So no I don't I don't bring Mr. President I object to the certificate from the state of Georgia on the grounds that the electoral vote. On day you know debate desired objectives certificate. From the state of North Carolina. The fifteen alternates they have not crowd a lot of I object I object to the certificate from the state of Alabama electors were not lawfully certified is assigned by Sen not as of yet. In that case the objection cannot be entertained. The objection cannot be entertained how many an order ballot even with the area. Our position has signed by. Actor right OK and there's no debate by the joint session so there is no debate but there's no debate sixteen there's 108 and the Mets. Please come to order form projects you always condition but the Russian. June 18 title play in the United States code for him his debate in the joint session. I do not wish to debate I wish to ask is there one United States senators who will join me in this letter there's no debate. No days. General who must suspend. In 2000. The dispute over the L com was taken all the way to the Supreme Court. Which ultimately rendered a decision. To litigate questions of election integrity within this system is not incitement to resurrection. It is the democratic system working as the founders and lawmakers. Have designed. To claim that the president in any way wish. Desired or encourage lawless her violent behavior as a preposterous. And monster is flawed. In fact. The first two messages the president sent fear Twitter once the incursion of the capital began work state peaceful and no violence. Because we are the party of law and order. The gathering on January 6 was supposed to be a peaceful event make no mistake about that. And the overwhelming majority of those in attendance remained peaceful. As everyone knows the president had spoken at hundreds of large rallies across the country. Over the past five years. There had never been any mob like Gerard history favors and in fact a significant portion of each event was devoted. Just celebrating the rule of law. Protecting. Our constitution. And honoring the men and women of law enforcement. Contrast. The president's repeated condemnations. Of violence with the rhetoric from his opponents. I am your president of law and order. And an ally of all peaceful protesters. Vast majority of our own profession she's. Republicans stand for law and order. And we stand for justice I just don't know why there aren't uprisings in all of the country needed him. Will be quiet registration rule. Against violence and mayhem. And disorder. There needs to be the rest of the streets for so long as there's no rest of their lives I stand that they here. Never defund our fund. Police together we will ensure that America is a nation of laws head quarter. But I think you do go back and then went to renovate feel like punching him. We just want more everybody wants that I want to know. I want to tell you capital. Right we want law and order we have to have lost daughter Shelby were said the protest was supposed to be polite and peaceful we believe it saves me. Security. Law. Daughter. Tragically. As we know now. The January's on January 66. The small group who came to engage in violent and menacing behavior. Hijacked. The event for their own purposes. According to publicly available reporting it is apparent that extremists. Of various different stripes and political persuasions. Pre planned. And premeditated. And attack on the capital. One of the first people Russert was a leader of anti phone. Sadly. He was also among the first to be released. From the beginning. The president has been clear. The criminals who infiltrated the capital must be punished to the fullest extent of the law they should be imprisoned for as long as the law allows. The fact that the attacks were apparently premeditated. As alleged by the house managers. Demonstrates the ludicrous nests of the incitement allegation against the president. You can't lose sight what was already going to happen. Law enforcement officers at the scene conducted themselves heroically. And courageously. And our country owes them an eternal debt. But there must be a discussion of the decision by political leadership. Regarding force posture and security. In advance of the event. As many will rip Paul. Last summer the White House was face would violent violent rioters. Night after night. They repeatedly attacked Secret Service officers and at one point appears to security wall culminating. In the clearing of Lafayette square. Since that time there has been a sustained. Negative narrative in the media regarding the necessity of those security measures on that night. Even though they certainly prevented many calamities from occurring you're. In the wake of the capital attack it must be investigated whether the proper force posture was not initiated. Student. To the political pressure stemming. From the events at Lafayette square. Consider this. On January 5 the mayor of the District of Columbia explicitly discourage the National Guard and federal authorities. From doing more to protect the capital saying and I quote. The District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel. And discourages. Or any additional deployment. This sham impeachment also poses a serious threat to freedom of speech for political leaders. Of both parties. At every level of government. The senate should be extremely careful about the president the precedent this case will set. Consider the language that the house impeachment article alleges to constitute incitement. If you don't fight like hell. You're not gonna have a country anymore. This is ordinary political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable. From the language that has been used. By people across the political spectrum. For hundreds of years. Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles. Joseph Biden's campaign slogan was battle for the soul of America. No human being seriously believes that the use of such metaphorical. Terminology. Is incitement to political violence. While the president did not engage in any language of incitement. There are. Numerous officials in Washington who have indeed use profoundly. Reckless. Dangerous. And inflammatory. Rhetoric. In recent years. The entire Democratic Party. And national news media. Spent the last four years repeating. Without any evidence. That the 2016. Election had been hacked. And falsely and absurdly claimed. The president of the United States was a Russian spy. Speaker Pelosi herself said that the 2016. Election was hijacked. And that congress has a duty to protect our democracy. She also called the president an impostor. Penetrator. And recently referred tour colleagues in the house. As the enemy within. Moreover many Democrats. Politicians endorse and encourage the raw IE it's that destroyed vast swaths of American cities. Last summer. When violent left wing and our kiss. Conducted a sustained. Assault on a federal courthouse in Portland Oregon. Speaker blows he did not call it in the insurrection. Instead. She called the federal law enforcement officers protecting the building. Storm troopers. When violent mobs destroyed public property she said. People will do what they do it. The attorney general of the state of Massachusetts. Stated. Yes America is burning. The Tonto forest stroke. Representative army air Pressley declared. There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there rose is on rest in our lives. The car and vice president of the United States Kemal Harris urged supporters to donate to a fund that bailed out. Viola Enron traders and arsonists. Out of jail. One of those was released. And went out and committed another crime assault. He beat them to Jesus out as somebody. She said. Of the violent demonstrations. Every one do you Wear. They're not going to stop before Election Day in November. And they're not going to stopped after Election Day they're not gonna let up. And they should not. Such rhetoric continued even as. Hundreds of police officer across the nation were subjected to violent assaults at the hands of angry mobs. A man claiming to be inspired by the junior senator from for mop. Came down here to Washington DC to watch a softball game and kill as many senators and congressmen as he could. It cannot be forgotten that president trump did not blame the junior senator. The senior senator from Maine has had her house surrounded. By angry mobs of protesters. When that happened in unnerved her. One of the house managers I forget which one to weeded. Crimea river. Under the standards of the house impeachment article. Each of these individuals. Should be retro actively censored. Expel. Punished or impeached. For inciting violence by their supporters. Unlike the left president trump has been entirely consistent. In his opposition to mob violence. He opposes it in all forms. In all places. Just says he's been consistent that the National Guard should be deployed to protect American communities where ever protection is needed. For Democrats. They've clearly demonstrated that their opposition to mobs. And their view of using the National Guard. Depends upon the mobs political views. Not only is this impeachment case preposterous Lee wrong on the facts no matter how much she. And a motion. Is injected by the political opposition. It is also plainly unconstitutional. In effect. Congress would be claiming that. The right to disqualifying a private citizen. No longer a government official. From running for public office. This would transform the solemn impeachment process into a mechanism. For asserting congressional control over which private citizens. Our. And are not allowed to run for president. In short. This unprecedented. Effort is not about Democrats opposing political violence. Is about Democrats trying to disqualify their political opposition. It is constitutional. Cancel. Culture. History will Wu will record this shameful effort. As a deliberate attempt by the Democrat party to smear. Sensor. And cancel. Not just president trump. Put the 75 million Americans who voted for him. Now is not the time for such a campaign of retribution. It is the time for unity. And feeling. And focusing on the interest of the nation as a whole. We should all be seeking to cool temperatures. Calm passions. Rise above partisan lines. The senate should reject this divisive and unconstitutional. Effort and allow the nation to move forward.

