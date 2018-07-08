Transcript for Trump legal team to respond to Mueller interview request

I'm eighty sees Jordan Phelps in Berkeley Heights New Jersey. ABC news has learned that president trumps legal team could responds to Robert Miller's request to interview president trump as early as today. Sources tell us they'll continue to fight back against Moore's request to interview the president on obstruction of justice. While president trump has long said he wants to sit down with Robert mall are his lawyers don't agree. And they said that at smaller subpoenas the president they are prepared to fight it out in the Supreme Court. In Berkeley Heights New Jersey I mean he sees Jordan Phelps.

