Trump legal troubles lead to absence on campaign trail

ABC News Correspondent Jonathan Karl joins The Big Story to discuss how the former president's 2024 campaign is currently impacted by Donald Trump serving as a defendant in a New York criminal trial.

April 25, 2024

