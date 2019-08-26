Transcript for Trump says he won't make money if 2020 G-7 is hosted at his Miami resort

Well I'll tell you I've spent and I think I will in a combination of loss and opportunity. Probably will cost me anywhere from three to five billion dollars to be president. And the only thing I care about is this country couldn't get unless otherwise I wouldn't done people ask me what do you think it costs. And between opportunity not doing anything lot of money to make speeches now he's reaches all the time in order to get physical and that's good. And I get a lot of great jobs in great deals and out of two anymore I don't want to do because the deals and making ridiculous for the country and that's to be much more important. Do well happens to be M within Miami. It's CC. It's a wonderful place since very very successful owners who. It's very importantly though he fibers from the airport the airport right next door. It's a big engine Michelob put one of the biggest in the world everybody that's coming all of these people with all of their. It entourages come. It's set up sober and I let my people look at twelve sites. All good but some work two hours on the airports or four hours that it was so far away. Some didn't know how this original. With morale. We have a series of magnificent. Buildings would grow among though is they each hold from 57. V very luxurious rooms. With like this is in use we have incredible conference whose incredible restaurants just like. It's like such a natural woman even have to do the work that they did he and it kind of beautiful they've really done a beautiful you have. And what we have also is Miami. And we have made hundreds of acres so that in terms of parking in terms of all of the things that you need. At the photos are among the biggest and Carter. And the best its brand new and they want that my people wanted from my standpoint. America making money in my opinion I'm not gonna make any money I don't want to make money I don't care about making money I want to make money. I wouldn't worry about that we need in this I think it is also as soon as I'm going to and then detail that. And we'll show. I think it's just a great place to be I think having that Miami is fantastic. Really fantastic. Having it at that particular place because of the reason that. Each country can have their own Villa. For the room bungle. And the bungalows when I say they have a lot of units in its I think it just works out well. Hello my people came back they took cooers it went to different places I won't mention prices but you'll have a list because they didn't give a presentation who's fairly soon. They want to places all over the country. And it came Henderson this is what I would like to be no we had military people doing it. We have Secret Service people doing it we had people that really understand what it's about it's not about me it's about. Getting the right location I think discernible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.