Transcript for Trump makes surprise visit to troops in Afghanistan

This is an ABC news special report. Tom governments. Good evening and happy Thanksgiving I'm Tommy Ellis hit ABC news headquarters in New York were interrupting regularly scheduled programming. With breaking news president from paid a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan this Thanksgiving Day. The first images just coming in now and the president making an unannounced visit to Bagram airfield in Afghanistan his first visit to that country. The president helped serve troops Thanksgiving dinner but he also made some news and for that will go straight to ABC's White House chief correspondent Jonathan Karl Jonathan joins us now by phone John. But Tom Linton president speaking to reporters. On this trip sent its UE Taliban in the US a but he gave him he's talked for some time and you believe that the Taliban is open to a cease fire me so yeah you mentioned this is his first visit to Afghanistan. It comes after her. Auditors appear to be an agreement a peace agreement between. Other government of Afghanistan the United States and the Taliban. Our in September that was abruptly called off by the president after he invited the Taliban and the Afghan government. Come to camp gave it to solidify the agreement has there been an attack army if it is included US forces. He called it all now it appears. That we are there once again moving toward a peace agreement it is the longest war in American history of course one that has eluded. And anything else for peace. Public the president in making this trip over this is really. Well Tom you we receive present you this is President Bush do with sir all kinds President Obama our president trump visit troops in Afghanistan in enough Iraq last Christmas this is really ate Thanksgiving Day serve the troops off Thanksgiving dinner but as you say there is some significant potential lose here. We're presently suggesting. That the Taliban on May be open to a to a ceasefire and they peace talks on gull. The president making that announcement during the surprise trip to Bagram air Phillip you're just joining us right now Jonathan Karl reporting force ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz joins us now she also covers the military forests and Martha as John alluded to we've seen commanders in chief. Do this many times before they visit the troops to the troops can see the commander in chief up close and this comes at a time when the president. Has had some contentious issues with one branch of the military namely. The navy lately. He certainly has caused and we try here are treated secretary of the sense. Deep blue navy secretary. Over the heat. Argument over whether the AP TO who had been convicted of standing next to a Portland posing for a picture should retain his trite and at this figure. Great but maybe he'll hire and retain his reign. He can make these secretary did not want to got to happen he wanted it looks used to happen at fort that would justify it the president has. Eddie Gallagher will be kissing his tribe who backed navy secretary of writing an op Ed just yesterday. Saying the president has very little understanding of what it leading to be Godzilla Kerry got to fight epic plea. Will be governed by uniform traffic rules and practices which he called it a shocking and unprecedented. Intervention is a low level with you but to date come into summer. Those troops in Afghanistan are trolling the presence. Of the commander in cheeks and serving them food and giving them up these proposed. And I talk with the chairman of the joint chiefs could status. That is right Martha legacy more than a few smiles right there behind him. As he addressed those troops in Bob run his first trip to Afghanistan. As commander in chief Martha and John are things to you. We will have complete wrap of on the president's trip coming up on world news tonight and you can get the latest anytime at abcnews.com. I'm Tommy Thomason York having Thanksgiving we now return to our scheduled program. This has been a special who. Relief he's.

