Transcript for Trump makes unannounced visit to doctor over the weekend

White House is defending president from unannounced doctor's visit over the weekend which did not follow protocol this Press Secretary says the president hat part of his annual physical exam. A few months early because he expects next year's. To be busy. Its previous check ups at Walter Reed medical center were announced ahead of time so this visit fuel speculation the White House denies any health issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.