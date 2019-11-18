Trump makes unannounced visit to doctor over the weekend

The White House defended the trip, citing the need for an earlier checkup ahead of his busy upcoming year.
Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump makes unannounced visit to doctor over the weekend
White House is defending president from unannounced doctor's visit over the weekend which did not follow protocol this Press Secretary says the president hat part of his annual physical exam. A few months early because he expects next year's. To be busy. Its previous check ups at Walter Reed medical center were announced ahead of time so this visit fuel speculation the White House denies any health issues.

