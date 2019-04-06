-
Now Playing: President Trump holds joint press conference with British PM Theresa May
-
Now Playing: Trump says it will be 'foolish' for Republicans to block tariffs on Mexico
-
Now Playing: Trump 'Baby Blimp' takes to the sky in London as protests of US president begins
-
Now Playing: White House directs Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson to not comply with subpoenas
-
Now Playing: Rep. Eric Swalwell wants to 'ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America'
-
Now Playing: Trump, May meet amid Brexit turmoil
-
Now Playing: Trump, May hold joint press conference
-
Now Playing: Trump calls London's mayor a 'negative force'
-
Now Playing: Trump facing protests within his own party
-
Now Playing: Trump visits church following Virginia Beach mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Trump makes waves across the pond
-
Now Playing: 'Chronic' gun violence sparks questions about stricter laws
-
Now Playing: Inside Iran amid tariff tension with US
-
Now Playing: Protest banners unveiled to coincide with Trump's UK visit
-
Now Playing: Activist rushes stage to take microphone away from Kamala Harris during forum
-
Now Playing: Biden calls Trump 'disaster for human rights'
-
Now Playing: There is 'building support for impeachment': Fmr Obama Comms Director
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jordan: Upper echelon of FBI had 'failure of leadership'