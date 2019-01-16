Transcript for Trump meets with coalition of Democrats and Republicans as shutdown drags on

This state of the union at. Still shut down and the speaker of the house telling the president to consider rescheduling his State of the Union Address and teller reopens Republicans are claiming she playing politics. But Pelosi saying this is about security concerns. A bipartisan group lawmakers noticed the problem solvers caucus invited to the White House today. But still no deal. Sarah standards saying in the statement they listen to one another and now both have a good understanding of what the other wants we look forward to more conversations like this. But let each side wants remains the same the president insisting on a wall and Democrats three words to my Republican colleagues. Open. Government even presidential ally Lindsey Graham said he doesn't see a path. Forward it's incumbent now plan the president if there's no legislative path to keep his word. Bill that Walt through executive action people feel this in much different ways and until or unless they feel insufficient numbers that they're calling the members of congress to complain about it. The situation won't budge. And US and he announces on the US economy lost three point six billion dollars due to the shut down so far M by the end of next week it will cost the economy. More than what the president is demanded to fund the border wall. As the charmed administration summoned nearly 50000 employees from the IRS to the FAA and FDA back to work unpaid hoping to mitigate the impact. Another federal agency were calling employees the US for an agriculture bringing people back unpaid to process farmlands mr. and it Marshall ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.