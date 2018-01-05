Transcript for Trump meets with crew, passengers of Southwest Fight 1380

I'm honored to have heroic crew would passages of southwest late thirteen eighty at the White House today. I also want to thank secretary of transportation orange actually incredible job by the way. For her leadership thank you are much fantastic job in so many ways. Well I'm en route. From new York and well they Wear. They were fun have taken that I've taken that route and many many times that landed at LaGuardia many many times it went from LaGuardia to dallas' love field last month. An engine failed crippling the aircraft piloted by captain Tammy Jo Jones was. Collected air force academy yeah. Jeanne. Good genes. Clinton gambit that may hit did an incredible job and first officer Darren. Ellis. Let's look like good thank you earned our hearts break for the family of the passenger who tragically lost their life. Jennifer reared. We send up prayers Jennifer's husband. And they're too beautiful young children we ask god to homeless family plus is they grieve the loss of a loving wife and mother. She's so much of Jennifer Barrett who looks she must've been a fantastic woman really yes. We're also joined back remembers Catherine sanibel. City. Mallory and Rachel Bernheimer. The displayed exemplary leadership and banking. An emergency landing in Philadelphia and I want to just thank you folks in this week it's really as your little bit nervous up there. If you do plans. That's a fantastic. Really wish that you common strong cool thank you very much. Cap and shows especially one who. Commend you put your life saving actions says. Everybody's talking about it there's still talking about it they'll be talking about a prolonged highest you're one of the first women. Ever to fly tactical fighter aircraft in the United States navy crew from years of training and safety and you know at that plane. We salute you and every member of this group. Thank you. Finally we're indebted to the passengers aboard the flight including can't make anything. And Grenada. And Peggy Phillips were also with us thinking. Air safety to well Jennifer back inside the aircraft. Thank you felt upsurge partners helped administer CPR until the plane landed at Philadelphia well there was. Nothing more they can do these Americans respond it was tremendous bravery and everybody's talking about it so. Your brain for you compassion we really appreciate it then you off. The actions of the crew and passages of southwest flight thirteen eighty show that great character of our nation. We're very very proud of them and god bless you all and thank you very much for being who want us it is really a tired.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.