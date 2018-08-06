Transcript for Trump meets with G7 leaders in Canada

With a scenic Canadian backdrop president from face the face with prime minister Justin Trudeau. Less than 24 hours after calling the PM on Twitter. Indignant over their trade dispute trumps surrounded by the US's closest allies at the G-7 summit in Quebec. Amid growing tensions over everything from new terrorist the climate to Iran. This week French president Emanuel met crone but he got it Huskies saying if it has the BT six plus one so be it a morning meeting between the two men postponed but Lecrone later tweeting this video with the caption. Keeping the dialogue alive trump an hour late for the G-7 after a leak the Q&A with the press before leaving the White House. All of these god I've been taking advantage of the United States. What are all's right doubt we'll albeit love again. The president also pushed for Russia to rejoin the summit the country kicked out of the group after it NX Crimea safe rush got back there. We should have rights at Citic. President trump also planning to leave the summit early for Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jung who. A meeting the president first said he didn't have to prepare very much for. I've been preparing all my life you know these one week preparation. They don't work as they ask Hillary what happened there in the debate. Several including Senator John McCain blasts the president from Russia comments McCain saying white recruit made Russia unworthy of membership in the G-8. Assaulting democratic institutions all over the world. Kenneth moving ABC news Washington.

