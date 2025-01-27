Trump meets with House GOP at Florida retreat

President Donald Trump kicked off the second week of his second term in Florida. ABC News’ Mary Alice Parks has the latest.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live