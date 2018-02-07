Trump says he's met 4 Supreme Court justice candidates

He told reporters he would be making a decision in the coming days.
In the morning during the morning I interviewed and met with. For potential. Justices are great Supreme Court. They are outstanding people and they are. Really incredible people. In so many different ways academically and every other way very interesting that was my four meetings will be you I'll be meeting with two or three mar. And we'll make a decision on the United States Supreme Court. The new justice that'll be made over the next few days and we'll be announcing it on Monday and I look forward to that I think he person. That is chosen will be outstanding.

