Transcript for Trump says new Mexico-Canada deal will replace NAFTA

Another historic trade blunder was the catastrophe known as NAFTA. I have met the men and women. A Michigan Ohio Pennsylvania. Indiana. New Hampshire and many other states whose dreams were shattered. By the signing of NAFTA. For years politicians promised them they would renegotiate. For a better deal. But no one ever tried until now. Our new US. Mexico Canada agreement the US MCA will replace NAFTA. And deliver for. American workers like they haven't had delivered to for a long time. I hope you can pass the US MCA into laws so that we can bring back. Our manufacturing. Jobs and even greater numbers. Expand American agriculture. Protecting intellectual property. And ensure that. More cars. Are proudly stamped with the hour for beautiful. Words. Made in the USA. I. I am also asking you to pass the United States. Reciprocal trade act. So that if another country places an unfair tariffs. On an American product. We can judge them the exact same tariff on the exact same product that they sell. To us. Parties should be. Able to unite. For a great rebuilding of America's. Crumbling infrastructure. I know that congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill. And I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver a new and important infrastructure investment. Including investments. In the cutting edge industrious. Of the future. This is not an option. This is a necessity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.