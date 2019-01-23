Trump: Michael Cohen 'threatened by the truth'

More
The president was responding to Michael Cohen's claim of "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump."
0:15 | 01/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Michael Cohen 'threatened by the truth'
I would say he even threatened by the truth. He's only been threatened by the truth and it is what we do that probably from me or other dislike us. His other clients also I assume and here's what to tell the truth from me or rather obvious lies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60575683,"title":"Trump: Michael Cohen 'threatened by the truth'","duration":"0:15","description":"The president was responding to Michael Cohen's claim of \"ongoing threats against his family from President Trump.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-michael-cohen-threatened-truth-60575683","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.