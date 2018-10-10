Trump on missing journalist: 'We'll get to the bottom of it'

More than one week after a Washington Post columnist went missing, President Trump has finally spoken to Saudi officials "at the highest level" to press them on his disappearance.
1:32 | 10/10/18

Yes. I would be certainly concerned and fact we have a call into his wife his wife wrote us. A letter. And address it to my wife I myself. And were. In contact with the Karen Allen. We want to bring into the White House has its vs situations very bad situation. And we want to get to the bottom. I I don't want to make an order saying that I always not. I open. We'll have to find out who did it. People so I'm go in but they didn't see him come out as they understand it and we'll take a vs look at it is a terrible thing. I'd rather not say. The answers yes. I would save fairly quickly. I would say fairly foot. They're in touch. You mean to speak didn't first ladies hoax because they're in touch and she'll be most likely coming to the White House what we're gonna together it's it's a terrible yeah. Well and Lindsay can speak for himself what. This. Is a bad situation. We cannot let this happen. To reporters to anybody we can't let this happen. And that will really get to them out of my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

