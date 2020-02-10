Trump mocks Biden for wearing masks

President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask during the first presidential debate when responding to a question about downplaying the effectiveness of face coverings.
0:41 | 10/02/20

Transcript for Trump mocks Biden for wearing masks
Fred more than John you haven't gone. Two increasingly question the effectiveness. Of masks as a disease per batter. And in fact recently you excited that the issue of of waiters touching their maps and touching flights are you questioning now I think they have asked her up at a I don't understand if you look I mean I have amassed great hero put the mask on and you know when I think I need it. Tonight as an example everybody's had a test and you've had. Social distancing and all of the things that you have to but I Wear masks when needed when needed I Wear a mask a tight on me out I don't have I don't Wear masks like him every time you see he's got a mesquite could be speak and 200 feet away from many shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen.

