Transcript for Trump uses Mollie Tibbetts' death to call for stricter immigration laws

Molly Japanese an incredible young woman. Is now permanently separated from her family. A person came in from Mexico illegally. And killed her. We need the wall. We need our immigration law is changed we need border laws changed. We need republic it has to do it because the Democrats aren't going to do it. This is one instance of many we have tremendous crime trying to come through the bowlers. We have the worst laws anywhere in the world nobody has laws like the United States they are. Strictly at addict. We need do immigration laws we. But we also need the funding for this year's building of the wall so. To the family. Molly to have its. All I can say is god bless you. Atlas.

