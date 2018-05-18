Trump names Robert Wilkie as new VA secretary nominee

More
Robert Wilkie is the acting secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
0:27 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump names Robert Wilkie as new VA secretary nominee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55265290,"title":"Trump names Robert Wilkie as new VA secretary nominee","duration":"0:27","description":"Robert Wilkie is the acting secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-names-robert-wilkie-va-secretary-nominee-55265290","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.