Transcript for Trump to nominate new secretary of labor

The president has tapping the side of late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia to be his new labor secretary of Eugene Scalia served with the Labor Department's top lawyer under George W. Bush. He may replace Alex Acosta who resigned over the Jeffrey Epstein scandals. While offering suggestions for threatening millions from the Rockies to the East Coast temperatures surged to triple digit territory major cities to clear. Courtesy and mobilize resources details are coming up. US warship has destroyed in Iran into browns president trump says the drug was threatening the ship industry department was. It comes a month after a run shot down in American drowned and the president came close retaliating with the military strike.

