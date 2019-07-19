Trump to nominate new secretary of labor

More
President Trump announced that Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is his pick to become the next secretary of labor.
0:39 | 07/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump to nominate new secretary of labor
The president has tapping the side of late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia to be his new labor secretary of Eugene Scalia served with the Labor Department's top lawyer under George W. Bush. He may replace Alex Acosta who resigned over the Jeffrey Epstein scandals. While offering suggestions for threatening millions from the Rockies to the East Coast temperatures surged to triple digit territory major cities to clear. Courtesy and mobilize resources details are coming up. US warship has destroyed in Iran into browns president trump says the drug was threatening the ship industry department was. It comes a month after a run shot down in American drowned and the president came close retaliating with the military strike.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"President Trump announced that Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is his pick to become the next secretary of labor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64435917","title":"Trump to nominate new secretary of labor","url":"/Politics/video/trump-nominate-secretary-labor-64435917"}