Transcript for Trump, Obama tie for America's most admired man in 2019: Survey

As you prepare to ring in the new year new poll as out on the people Americans admire most when it comes to the man. There's a tie for the first time president trump and former President Obama tirade for the title of most admired neck. They each got 18%. That no other man got more than 2% former First Lady Michelle Obama. Easily won the honor among most admired women getting 10%. Firstly give a lot of your top finish second. With 5%.

