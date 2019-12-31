Trump, Obama tie for America's most admired man in 2019: Survey

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for the top spot as America's most admired man in 2019, according to Gallup's annual poll.
0:27 | 12/31/19

As you prepare to ring in the new year new poll as out on the people Americans admire most when it comes to the man. There's a tie for the first time president trump and former President Obama tirade for the title of most admired neck. They each got 18%. That no other man got more than 2% former First Lady Michelle Obama. Easily won the honor among most admired women getting 10%. Firstly give a lot of your top finish second. With 5%.

