Transcript for Trump observes Memorial Day

How we come together to salute the flag. They gave their lives. To so boldly. And brilliantly defend. And we pledge in their cherished memories. That this majestic flag will proudly fly forever. We're joined for today's ceremony. By secretary of defense mark S where. Secretary of the interior. David Barrett aren't. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General mark Malay. Congressman Andy Harris. And a number of service members and veterans. Of the armed forces. The dignity. Daring and a violation. Of the American military. Is unrivaled anywhere in history. And any place in the world. In recent months our nation. And the world have been engaged in a new form of battle. Against an invisible. Enemy. Once more the men and women of the united states military have answered the call to duty. And raced into danger. Tens of thousands of service members and national Guardsmen. Are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus. Caring for patients delivering critical supplies. And working night and day just save guides our citizens. As one nation. We mourn alongside every single family that is lost loved ones including the families of our great veterans. Together we will vanquish the virus. And America will arise from this crisis to new and even greater heights. As our brave warriors have shown us from the nation's earliest days. In America we are the captains. Of our own state. No obstacle. No challenge. And no threat is a match for the sheer determination. Of the American people. This towering spirit permeates every inch of a hollowed soils. Beneath our feet. In this place more than 200 years ago American patriots stood their ground. And repelled a British invasion. In the battle of Baltimore during the war of 1812. Early on a September morning and 1814. The British fleet. Launched an assault. On this peninsula. From the harbors some thirty British warships attack this stronghold. Rockets rained down bombs burst in the air and the deck of one ship a gallant young American. Was held captive. His name was Francis. Scott Key. For 25 hours key watched in dismay as fiery crash down upon this ground. But through torrents of rain and smoke and the din of battle. Key could make out fifteen broad stripes. And fifteen bright stars. Barrage and battered. But still there. American forces did not waver. They did not retreat they stare down the invasion. And that held. That they had to endure. The fact is they held like nobody could have held before they held this Ford. The British retreated. Independence was saved. Francis Scott Key was so inspired by the sight of our flag in the battle. Waged that they very grounds. Betty Ford arm became how world and he wrote a bomb. His age those words became. The anthem of our nation. The star spangled banner. Every time we sing our rent them every time it's rousing cars swells our hearts with pride. We renew the eternal bonds of loyalty to our fallen heroes. We think of these soldiers who spend their final her rote moments when distant battlefields. To keep us safe at home. We remembered the young Americans who never got the chance to grow old but whose legacy. Well outlive us all. In every generation. These intrepid souls kissed goodbye. To their families and loved ones. They took fly didn't plane said sailing ships and marched into battle with Arab flag. Fighting for our country. Defending. Our people. When the cause of liberty was in jeopardy American warriors carried that flag through ice and snow. To victory at Trenton. They hoisted it up the massive great battleships. In Manila Bay. They fought through hell to raise at high atop. A remote island. In the Pacific Ocean called you would human. From the Philippine sea. To float Asia. From New Orleans to Normandy. From Saratoga to Saipan. From the battle of Baltimore to the battle of the bulge. Americans gave their lives to carry that flag through peers seeing waves. Blazing fires sweltering deserts and storms of bullets. And shrapnel. They climbed atop enemy tanks. Jumped out of burning air appliance. And leapt on live grenades. They love was boundless. Their devotion. Was without limit. Their courage was beyond measure. Army green beret. Captain Daniel angers grew up in Cape Coral, Florida determined to continue his damaged condition. Of military service and it was a great tradition. He attended the legendary citadel military college in South Carolina. Soon he met a beautiful cadet Rebecca. They fell in love married and had two sons. In 2004. Daniel left for his second deployment in Afghanistan. On the morning of may 29 Daniel and his team. Where courageously pursuing a group of deadly terrorists. When he was killed by an improvised. Explosive device. This week is the sixtieth anniversary of the day that Daniel made the supreme sacrifice for our nation. He Larry down his life to defeat. Evil and to save his fellow citizens. At the time of his death Daniel sons. Billy and John were three and five years old. Today they have followed and Daniels footsteps. Both students at the citadel. Planning just serve in the military. Their amazing mom Rebecca. Has now serve more than 23 years in the US army. Everywhere she goes she wears Daniels gold star pin. On the lapel hover uniform. Colonel Rebecca angers and her two sons are here today along with Daniel's father bill. And mother Margot. To the entire beggars family here sacrifices. Beyond our ability to comprehend to repair. Today we honor Daniels incredible life an exceptional valor and we promise you that we will treasure his blessed memory. Forever. Thank you very much for being here thank you very much police and from. Great family thank you very much. To every goes our family here today and all across Thailand are dead to you is infinite and everlasting. We stand with you today and all days to come remembering and grieving for America's greatest heroes. In spirit and strength and loyalty and love in character and courage. They were larger than life itself. They were angels. Sent from above. And they are now rejoined with guided the glorious kingdom of heaven. Wherever the stars and stripes fly. And our schools our churches town halls fire houses. And national monuments. It is made possibly because there are extraordinary Americans who are willing to brave debt. So that weekend lives in freedom and live in peace. In the two centuries since Francis got lucky. Wrote about he's staring sight of our flag and battle. Countless other American patriots have given their own testimony. About the meaning of the flag. One was World War II veteran Jim crabs from sun very Ohio. Jim and his twin brother Jack fought side by side in general patton's third army. At the battle of the bulge the twins volunteered for a dangerous mission. Together they took out four enemy tanks. To machine gun nests and a mother position. That was very powerful loaded up with borders. Jim's brother Jack. Was mortally wounded Jim held his dying brother designs praying together as his twin passed away. Jim fought to victory. And came home to build a great American life. He married. Had children. Became an electoral engineer. And taught young people about war. As an old man Jim was asked what about the American flag and what it meant to him. Jim said. The flag to me is as precious as the freedom that the flag stands for. It's as precious to me as the thousands of lives that have they lost. Defending her. It's that important to me it gave me a value. Of life that I could have never gotten. Any other way it gave me a value of my lord my family my friends loved ones and especially in my country. What more could I ask. Last month Jim died peacefully. At his home at the age of 94. This afternoon we are greatly honored to be joined by his grandsons. And please thank you very much thank you very much. Thank you very much for being here. Today is we remember the sacrifice of Jim's brother Jack we honor Jim service. At removed by his beautiful words endeared run thank you for. Being here to remember your grandfather and his brother. And what they did for us all. And most importantly what they stood for. From generation to generation heroes like these have poured out their blood and sweat and hard and tears for our country. Because a damn America is strong and safe and mighty and free. Because of them. Two centuries on the star spangled banner. Still proudly waves. For as long as our flag flies in the sky of the names of these fallen warriors will be woven into its threads. For as long as we have citizens willing to follow their example. To carry on their burden to continue their legacy. Than America's cause we'll never fail. An American freedom will never ever die. Today we honor the heroes we have lost. We pray for the loved ones. They left behind. And with god is our wages we solemnly vowed to protect preserve and cherish. This land they gave their last breath to defend. And to defend so proudly. Thank you god bless our military. God bless the memory of the fallen. God bless our gold star families. And god bless America. Thank you very much.

