Trump officials who have left the White House

More
The president's staff and administration have seen a lot of turnover since his inauguration.
2:10 | 07/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump officials who have left the White House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49358877,"title":"Trump officials who have left the White House","duration":"2:10","description":"The president's staff and administration have seen a lot of turnover since his inauguration.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-officials-left-white-house-49358877","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.