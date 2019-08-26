Transcript for Trump says he's open to meeting with Iranian president

Yeah. Everybody welcome to the briefing are happy Monday great to have you with the so president trump is flying back to the United States right now from the G-7 summit in after a summer. Of a diplomatic whiplash tit for tat threats against his rivals the president today. Left that summit in France on an optimistic conciliatory. Note he said he has great unity with his allies productive talks with China on those trade. And terra fights an even admitted possibly go likelihood the president said that he could have a direct face to face negotiation. With Iraq. President. Crohn's and he looked as he talks between you and president on meet with in the weeks. That's unrealistic do you preach easier to test and talk to you want him with a. It has I don't know the gentleman I think that I think at normal religiously watching over the last number of years what's happened. And what he's great negotiated. He. I think he's I mean I think it ring once again this situation straightened out. Now president based on fact of a storm that that's based on debt that they want to get this situation. She right now agenda and then. And they're really hurting badly there inflation as you know it's actually reporting on it. There inflation is through the roof. If the economy has tanked entirely. The sanctions are absolutely hurting them hardly. Marcy that I don't see that they're great people I don't see. We can't let them happen with the new. So I think it is a religious it would mean. At our chief national correspondent Terry Moran is here Connor Finnegan joins us from the State Department Terry. Lot of tea leaves here to indicate that this is the closest we could be seen president trump actually meet. Face to face with the Iran that would be amazing no US president has done so since the Iranian revolution in 1979. And trump would like that showed this is a president who likes those kinds of firsts likes them on the world stage. But this is also by another trump playbook right the hammer comes down right. Fire and fury against North Korea. Breaking of the the Iran nuclear deal with throwing those ships into the guy just right you don't play everything and and basically then. He's the art and it got the art of the deal began its it seems like the opening bid of a trump negotiation is always I'm going to destroy you in the head and the Iran is there do seem to be responding a little bit to this the foreign minister making a surprise appearance. In France he's of course not part of the G-7 but showed up and running in jet and Connor Finnegan. The Iranian President Hassan row honey. Is actually answering president trump now short time ago putting on statements sane. Are we have to negotiate to solve our problem with the United States I would not hesitate attending a meeting to meeting someone at my nor people's problems are solved what matters the most. Is our national interest what are you hearing over there at the State Department could we be seen that's something afoot in a matter of weeks. Yet it's right DeVon and Iran hasn't previously expressed. No interest whatsoever in meeting with president trump Ayatollah Khamenei has said that trump is not trustworthy or genuine in his outreach. Towards Iran. And so those comments today could present a new opening for the administration. If they do want to sit down with president were honey election beating new York at the UN general assembly in a matter of weeks and so will president trumpet and the two leaders. Could need. Face to face for the first time then. We've heard though from Iran that they are not willing to negotiate on certain things I think that's the issue now is. What could they get in the room and actually talk about Iran has previously said that they have no interest. In negotiations on their ballistic missile program. But we heard from president trump today they that was one of three things he actually wanted to deal with he said Iran. Could not have nuclear weapons no ballistic missile program anyone it's actually extend some of the time lines of the Iran nuclear deal. You know that's really in contrast to so much of what his administration has said to date is secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Laid out a list of twelve demands for Iran in a speech last of may present trump made no mention of any of those except again those three. Points and so. The coming weeks as Terry said this could be an opening bid for negotiations with Iran. But it's a matter of what will his advisors tell him he's actually allowed to negotiate on and what he'll want to dill. And YouTube to surprise people Terry by suggesting an openness to potentially extending or supporting the extension of a line of credit although Iran is somebody who has railed against President Obama is. Are opening up of financial aid Iran here he says the president says today. Navy is part of talks we could do that. A line of credit based on Iran in oil sales and certainly that is a major sweetener to the prospect for talks I covered. The Iran nuclear deal in Vienna in Switzerland all over the place that was an excruciatingly. Difficult deal. To accomplish and you hear what Connors talking about we have major problems with Iran a dangerous regional power. That nevertheless has some cards to play getting to yes on both sides took years under President Obama in some ways it seems president trump wanted to get rid of that deal. Because it was the Obama nuclear deal and I think what we're seeing here is that this is really the M and Roma chrome plan. Right president from can dominate the headlines he is less and less dominating world that's he's being. Brought along. Or just ignored on climate change for example but on this but crunches -- aren't going to be able to do the whole thing at once. Maybe you can do something short term Iran can ratchet down its array uranium your view enrichment. The United States can open the spigot for some money and will it. Please get detention Stan talks going we answer that a French president in the spotlight today sort of leading president truck towards the table with Iran was remarkable there's also a lot of talk at this summit. About China hanging over the entire global economy the French president says uncertainty. Between Donald Trump and president she is really crashing in markets but Terry the president today. As he has been for the past week. Has been dialing back pedaling back this idea that the war could go with China could go on forever seeming to suggest the talks are going very well right. Well and good Chinese tell a different story they're willing to talk but there they are not right now and that once again raises the question who's driving events. President trump or president Sheikh. Actually Cobb chairman Sheikh is not really president but it's because China has patients there willing to take this this pain. And they're willing to wait out until the 20/20 election something the president and his team. Did not expect. Which is why seems kind of flailing around a little bit by president trump. As he realizes. He's up against a very tough adversary that's not going to be pressure he sure is and some confusion over where those talks in now as we head toward September 1 and ratcheting up of tariffs Connor back to you. When they take away from this summit for those who follow these things as well as closely as you do there was no grand agreement among US allies know communicate. And in fact that this signature issue the G-7 European leaders climate climate change the president was absent from today he skipped. That means. Yet it's very present from didn't even attend the session on climate change. That white house of that was because he had previously scheduled meetings although there was time initially. On his schedule for them I'd heard from a diplomatic source before this summit even began that they had no intention of trying to join. All these countries together in a joint communique. That proved especially difficult last year in Canada president from blowing up at the last minute and refusing to sign the joint communique. Over important issues like climate change and trade and so going into this summoned. The French worrying for preparing for joint statement because they thought it would be too hard to get trunk to the table they knew that they were in any change his mind on something like climate change even as it continues to dominate the headlines and grow of the world's attention with the fires in the Amazon. And the melting of the ice caps in Greenland. And Terry from him before that you go there was sub headline in all this today as the president was wrapping up his trip to France he was asked about. Next year's G-7 summit which will be here in the United States in Miami of all places in the president. I gave a huge pitch for his resort this in this summit of world leaders is going to be held. Actor around. Or look at the propriety and down on people were isn't some question there are people raising constitutional questions the constitution. Prohibits president's federal officers from excepting a monuments gifts from foreign powers people say well maybe if they're paying hotel bills that's a gift that's it that's court case. But really. The propriety goes beyond law is it. Really the right thing to turn world leaders and your customers. Even if you run a nice hotel and I assume he does it it's just there's just something. Sort of tone deaf about that'll but I let's say one more thing about the world loses you saw that. The picture of the world leaders lined up their president trump is standing next to prime minister Justin Trudeau. Canada Trudeau's doctors say he is six foot two inches tall. Present term Clinton six foot 32 still but the picture anyway it looks like just entered as about an inch taller than president. There it is so there it is again or you can see it. On full display the pictures don't lie Terry Moran thank you so much achieve national correspondent how to forget the State Department. I think so much to U well back here at home now there's a growing public health crisis in Newark, New Jersey just across the river. Are from New York City where the water system there has been showing dangerous levels of lead. For months now city officials announced today an infusion of a 120 million dollars to replace 181000. Water pipes two peoples homes in that community it's a major development. We'll take several years. But it's not yet satisfying in the the calls to more immediate action by activists in that community one of those joins us now you bet Jordan. As with the newer water coalition you bet it's great to see you. Obviously give us your take on what the city announced today in in terms of a replacing an 181000. Water leads big step. My initial treat is that it is something. Very very good something. No word what a coalition is fighting for as well as new caucus. But which our client. New car this is. Actually. The plaintiff in a federal laws. Lawsuit against city of Newark so common member of that. So we are very happy 120 million dollars however we camps concerns also Denton. Yet tell you of those concerns 'cause it's gonna take still the officials today said. Two to three years to begin replacing these pipes. I've had been estimated at ten years and they're they're trying to expedite that process but you in your organization have been. Demanding bottled water from from officials to all of the city's 200 plus thousand residents. Have you made me headway on that front. Should we got some some bottle will letter from. Trenton city and state government as well as many donations next great its jets come initially in a lawsuit we was saying we want it filters and bottled water for everybody. And in all service areas so our concern now while we're at. Happy of bell who lit service line replacement. And it's obviously fast track. We are also concerned about enforcement of that. So I'm considering several concerns. Which had been high highlighted including in New York Times article on Sunday. We're concerned about who management. Led service lying replacement so. And I want to underscore we are very happy about a 120 million dollars however how we managing it how Liu enforcing it is somebody who has a lot of management experience doing bad. More is it somebody who is an engineer so all of these concerns. Our on our mind. CIA and much like the Flint water crisis. A few years ago which was a slow roll slow unfolding crisis that required a lot of accountability from citizens like yourself demanding officials keep them. Keep them honest. That city endurance some very serious medical crises specifically in children. I'm curious in in the city of Newark how concerned are you about the health impacts of this water that has been consumed now for many years prior to today's announcement. I'm very concerned and and initially ran an RTC approached us in February at 218. Meaning approached. No caucus who we is educating leaders were saying a costly we've got to step up and do something and and we said okay will sign on as plain. Myself am a school teacher and high school teacher at central high school and you know are. And all miles. 1:3 o'clock population especially. So while I'm not attributing all of its support to. Water. I am concerned. It is one of Manny contaminants. And in terms. ADB. 88. And and and myriad of other concerns. We as educators are saying we've got to step up and and really protect our students end. There Sam weeks. We know you'll keep your voices raised here that Jordan with the Newark water coalition as authorities today. Announced some big steps to improve the water quality in that city. We know you'll keep the pressure on as that goes forward you that think you so much for coming in. Okay thank you. Well we're two and a half weeks now from the third democratic primary debate that's the ABC news Univision debate that will be held in Houston Texas and we're. Just three days away now from the cut off to qualify for that debate the stakes are very high on our political director recline. Who has been overseeing the whole operation joins us now from New York record to see you and I'll welcome back from vacation so we've got ten candidates so far on the docket for the debate. In two and half weeks time give us that remind everybody what they knew a qualifications are and who's on the bubble. To make a debate in September and October. You need to get 2% in for qualifying polls as the find of the Democratic National Committee and be able to certify 130000. Unique donations spread across the states. So that is a significantly higher bar for the first two debates he needed to just get 1% in for polls or 65000 donations. That resulted of course is we know twenty candidates spread across two nights this time it is a lot tougher. And among the candidates right now that are on the outside looking in senator Kirsten Gillibrand congressman Tulsa Gabbard. And the billionaire Tom sire they are the kind of the next wave in in addition to that and let others like like Tim Ryan and Marianne Williamson. Who realistically do not have an opportunity did not look likely to qualify for this debate. So we could potentially have half the field of the debris or Detroit debate on stage in this next round it's pretty significant a lot of people wondering Rick. I do candidates that don't get on the debate stage in September with ABC do they basically have to drop out. No in fact because you've got another debate a month later they've got some incentive to stick around for awhile longer the way the DNC is structured this. They are opening up the windows so if you have two or three qualifying polls now you have another month to get that fourth pole before the October debate. But it doesn't make that money dried up it's difficult for a candidate who doesn't make a debate stage to catch on we saw that with the recognition from Seth Moulton. The congressman from Massachusetts who dropped out last week. It's been difficult for others to catch on in of course is a marking point if you're not able to get on a today's state how can you make that argument the U. Are the one that is worth having money spent on so. I do think they'll have another chance come October but from what we've been told we'd expect. That the criteria gets only tougher from there. N and if this field does grow bigger than ten Rick for the next ABC debate and couple weeks. How boy ABC divide that apple we see two nights a debate will we see a bigger stage on a single night remind everybody how this will play out. Under the guidelines set forth by the DNC eleven or more candidates would be spread between two nights ten would be. All on one night on on Thursday September 12 so. As of now it is ten candidates and one night but there's about 48 hours left for additional candidates the qualify under the the DNC criteria. All right 48 hours left we did get a new poll today wanna talk to you about that Rick it's the new Monmouth University Paul national poll there were. We should say no new qualifiers. For the ABC debate coming out of this poll but a very interest in development. In this single surveys. Snapshot of the electorate now nationwide in terms of the horse race tick a look at this on the left side of your screen. Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren Joseph Biden all clustered at the top Rick this is the first time. In any national polls were ours I can remember at in this campaign that Joseph Biden has had to share the lead at the top of a national poll. It is quite a scramble and we should offer the caveat DeVon and other national pulls them and out in this similar timeframe had a more significant lead for Joseph Biden however. It is significant it to note if you have a three headed front runner status that is a much different portrait of the race. And the idea that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to proud members of the progressive movement two of the furthest left of the democratic candidates. Which together account for some 40% of the electorate that is significant as well there are a whole lot of Bernie supporters. That think that warns people are there or for that for him to grab and vice Versa for for for Warren supporters of a vacant vacant cutting to some of Bernie support. So this is an indication. Of of a potentials trends that we're that we may see down the road of Biden's softening numbers but Biden's own pollster. Without on Twitter just moments ago DeVon making pointed this is an out wire poll that if you look more generally at polls that have been out in the last couple of weeks. You continue to see a double digit ish lead for Joseph Biden. Yeah that's for sure we agree it's a great reminder to everybody that this is simply one poll among Manny. And it's very early at that would you want to ask you about one last the last back to this poll wreck on lead on the at topic of issues health care. Front and center in this debate the last. It debate and in Detroit of course centered on on the topic of health care Medicare for all. Two data points in this survey sort of caught my high I want to get your take on her first what is is Democrats and democratic leaning voters preference. Large majority say they prefer. Having Medicare for all as part of a candidate's platform issue here on 358%. Of Democrats say they want their candidate. To back Medicare for all but the flip side in this survey sort of a split result mixed picture here. Said that a lot of those people actually also support keeping private insurance how do you reconcile those two. Well you can't as a policy and the Medicare for all means you don't have private insurance anymore than everyone goes through Medicare single Payer option through the government. I think you reconciled by recognizing that the cats words that people use. Whether you call it Medicare for all private insurance we whenever wherever we will use to label. A policy program doesn't fully. Encapsulate what it means I think we played out we see that play out in the previous debates where you see you have candidates. Wrangling over whether you have to blow up Obama care or build on obamacare. And the difference is really at the margins all of the candidates are substantially to the left the leader Barack Obama when it comes to expanding health care coverage so. I don't think the democratic primary voters appear to of fully understood are fully allow educated themselves on the intricacies of these Powell. You programs we have a long way to go reclined now on the tip of the spear here ABC news political director at think so much Rick will be. Talking to you much more later this week as we get closer to the cut off for the third democratic primary debate which you can watch right here on ABC news live on September 12. What's election season gets closer here at the in the briefing room we are keeping track of creative ways than America's young people are trying to sign up and register. New voters one of those caught our eye this week. Making its way through the crispy chicken sandwich line at Popeye it's. North Carolina high school senior seventeen year old David Leadbetter. Has been out registering people to vote in nose and we've all seen on those long viral lines to get the new pot pies chicken sandwich lot of store sold out. David joins us now from North Carolina David it's great to see you is so hot ticket you do this but spend and every reaction as you don't work in those. Drive few lines to get people to register. Yes so oh start they we seen abundant amount if he was just lined up at pop by justice child and into casinos. And so I was working most of these news campaign China gate engagement community. And we can with the idea. Bring him what do registration to the rising pop lines and so it was a pretty awesome experience and and engaging. With those individuals in the line that. It did where people pretty receptive to it while they were underweight and place their order. Yes. A lot of individuals had already been registers so that was nice to know led the message that we menace to register a lot of individuals when it comes out that. So he anyhow Mary in the house. Your high school senior going into your senior year Daryn Charlotte how did you get inspired to take his son and I know you're getting ready to. To place your first ballots in a presidential election next November but why take this on. So I was really dish on be more engagement community. Also I had a maze of supporting team with Stephanie c.'s campaign. And so we just wanting gays war with the community. And you know it was very fun and there was very good. The future for in politics warrior David Leadbetter if you go to college. Is a possibility I don't know a massive and an hour benefits. And I and I got to ask you before I let you go did you try the chicken sandwich or restocking about. How is it. A and last Friday and now we saint and it is mentioned for me. He had a moral opinion in the all right David Ledbetter from Charlotte, North Carolina we salute you great effort there creative take on registering voters. For the tweets when he between nineteen election thanks so much for coming in David. Yes there thank you and before we sign off today we are taking note of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg we told you about last week. Recently underwent three weeks of radiation therapy for a localized malignant tumor. On her pancreas. Well today for the first time since that treatment Ruth Bader Ginsburg made a public appearance. In upstate new York at the university of buffalo she received an honorary degree. I also poked fun at that nickname she has the notorious RBG. Most beyond my wildest imagination. That I would one day become. The nose coloring it's on. I am now 86 years known. You people up all ages. Want to take their picture with me. Amazing indeed amazing she's back in public so soon after that cancer treatment with their Ginsburg expected back on the bench. When the court reconvenes in just a month's time here Washington DC for yet another term. We salute her for being back. And public we have salute you for watching us here on ABC news live this afternoon in the briefing room where her every day 3:30 PM eastern time 530 and 630 as well. Be here all week in the lead up to Labor Day holiday hope you join us some Devin Dwyer Washington hoped to see tomorrow.

