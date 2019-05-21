Transcript for Trump orders ex-White House counsel to defy Congressional subpoena

And guys we move on to Washington presidents from ordering former White House counsel dom again not to testify today before congress. About. Let's take a listen at chairman of the committee Jerry Nadler what he had to say. Let me be clear. This committee will hear is them against testimony. Even if we have to go to court to secure it. We will not allow the president to prevent the American people from hearing from this witness. We will not allow the president to block congressional subpoenas. Putting himself and his allies. Above the law. Our and I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House I'm Karen this is no doubt let's and again in a bit of a tough situation on can't he be compelled to testify. Well the White House is saying that he has immunity from compelled testimony based on an opinion written by the Justice Department and Kimberly they're citing precedent on this saying in previous administrations. Democratic and republic in similar positions senior level like this the White House counsel could not be compelled to go up. To Capitol Hill and take questions from lawmakers to this actually stepped to in this process because. The house judiciary committee's subpoena was for documents from a gay and related to the Mahler investigation. And the White House a couple of weeks ago has said that he can't turn that over to a third parties so that was the first time. Blocking he began from giving something to this committee now the second one was they want to begin a come up in person today take questions from lawmakers. In the White House is saying that congress can't make him do that a lot of questions here he certainly heard Jerrold Nadler there say that. Not to go to court but do it to trying get him out there again does not work for the administration anymore his private citizens and there is lot of questions about whether or not. White House can keep. Telling him he can't do this and if he'll keep complaint with the White House saying don't do this. Yes I just when I ask you a lot of these situations he subpoena as they're gonna land on the desk of judges just like the judge you said that the president's. Accounting firm must total return over his financial records. After another subpoena so is there any way trump can actually blocking that. I think this is all going to play out through the courts and in the busiest people in Washington these days are of the lawyers who are involved in this because there are on many fronts in this battle between. President trump. And house Democrats as they try to get more information from the administration. From the president's family from the president himself and his businesses. And he is bound to fight all subpoenas so what we saw yesterday was a federal judge saying that. He and his lawyers have to turn over from his accountants. Eight years of financial records the president said yesterday that this ruling was crazy he attacked the judge as an Obama administration appointee. And as expected his lawyers today filed an appeal to not have to move forward turning over those documents. We'll see where this goes but this could be a slow roll by the president and his lawyers to Tryon does drag this out as long as they ten. But Ian that's just one part of this there are many many battles in this very big war between the Democrats and the White House. Yen irate Karen travelers thank you so much for the updates we appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.