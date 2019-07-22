Trump pays respects to Justice John Paul Stevens

More
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Monday paid their respects to the late Justice John Paul Stevens who died last week at the age of 99.
2:00 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump pays respects to Justice John Paul Stevens
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Monday paid their respects to the late Justice John Paul Stevens who died last week at the age of 99.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64487391","title":"Trump pays respects to Justice John Paul Stevens","url":"/Politics/video/trump-pays-respects-justice-john-paul-stevens-64487391"}