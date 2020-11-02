Trump says Pelosi was ‘very distracting’ during State of the Union

More
President Donald Trump stated Pelosi was “angry” and “mumbling” during last week's State of the Union.
0:54 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says Pelosi was ‘very distracting’ during State of the Union

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"President Donald Trump stated Pelosi was “angry” and “mumbling” during last week's State of the Union.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68894686","title":"Trump says Pelosi was ‘very distracting’ during State of the Union","url":"/Politics/video/trump-pelosi-distracting-state-union-68894686"}