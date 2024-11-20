Trump picks Linda McMahon to head Department of Education

President-elect Donald Trump announced Linda McMahon, his transition co-chair and former small business administrator, as his nomination for the next secretary of education.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live