Trump picks Office of Management and Budget as new acting chief of staff

Mulvaney is a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
0:22 | 12/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump picks Office of Management and Budget as new acting chief of staff
We're following breaking news out of the White House president trump tweeting moments ago that big bold beanie has been named acting White House chief of staff Maldini. Is the current director of the officer of management and budget. He will replace outgoing chief of staff John Kelly who is leaving at the end of the year would expecting lots of reaction on this story updated throughout the newscast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

