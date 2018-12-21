Transcript for Trump tries to pin shutdown on Democrats after pledge to accept blame

And it's really up to Democrats totally up that the Democrats as to whether or not we have shut down. It's possible that we'll have shut down I would say the chances are probably very because I don't think Democrats. Here so much about maybe this issue but this is a very big issue it's an issue of crime. It's issue of safety it's an issue. At least importantly dollars that will pay for itself on a monthly basis. They literally every month it pays for itself a devoted their lives to making sure it doesn't happen and that wasn't for what should happen. That was for political reasons so. We are going to be working very hard to get something passed in the senate. There's a very good chance it won't get past it's up to the Democrats so it's really. The Democrats shut down as we've done I think that when Nancy Pelosi sent you'll never get the votes in the house. We got up and we gotta piety march to 72185. So now it's up to the Democrats as to whether or not we ever shut down tonight I hope we doubt but. We're totally prepared for very long shutdown. This is our only chance it will ever in our opinion because of the world in the way it breaks out. Do yet great borders secured one way or the other we gonna get a what was yet. A barrier can get anything you want to name it you can name it anything you want. But we cannot. Let what's been going on this country over the last ten years we just can't let.

