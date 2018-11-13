Transcript for Trump planning shakeup, eyeing new chief of staff and DHS secretary: Sources

Now to the other story breaking overnight the Washington Post reports president trump is getting ready to fire Homeland Security secretary tears in Nielsen the post says the move could come as soon as this week. The president is reportedly unhappy with Nielsen's performance on immigration enforcement. The first 100 people from that migrant caravan are expected to reach the US border this weekend. Nielsen has been on the job since last December and has reportedly been berated by the president during cabinet meetings.

