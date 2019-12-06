Trump says his polling is the 'best' despite internal polls showing otherwise

More
The president said he has "never" instructed his aides to lie about polling.
1:37 | 06/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says his polling is the 'best' despite internal polls showing otherwise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"The president said he has \"never\" instructed his aides to lie about polling. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63666539","title":"Trump says his polling is the 'best' despite internal polls showing otherwise","url":"/Politics/video/trump-polling-best-internal-polls-showing-63666539"}