Transcript for Trump says 'the polls don't exist' in tell-all interview

We begin with our ABC news exclusive at George Stephanopoulos. Sitting down with presidents from that interview continuing to make headlines. I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House to discuss. Karen what are your top takeaways from this interview. A couple of things Kimberly I think first that incredible statement from the president last week. About accepting political research from Russia or China that's what George Stephanopoulos asked the president about. And the president when he responded said that he would mean he. Turn it over to the FB IO Reed Johnson the FBI. Also look at it take a listen in and see what these countries were offering that Internet answer Kimberly the president did not talk about Russia or China of course adversaries of the US but mentioned Norway is they Calder said they had something. You would entertain it so that of course had a lot of headlines here in Washington last week and still is having a lot of ramifications today. The other thing that lease all over the weekend the president. Eyes saying at their parting ways his campaign's reelection campaign with several of his teens pollsters right now because of leaks internal polling. George Stephanopoulos presented the president with some numbers that show him trailing Joseph Biden in some critical early vote skier or early voting states are battleground states. And the president said that the polls don't exists he says he's not trailing Joseph Biden well I think the reaction by his campaign this week to get rid of some of his pollster shows that. Perhaps the president there it was not being forthcoming with Georgian the polling numbers as we've seen them are accurate. Yep pretty interesting he also expressed his willingness to tackle health care again. Yet it's an interesting statement from the president because. This came a couple months ago when the president said that the Republicans needed to push forward on health care that he was gonna put out a plan. And make it a big part of his reelection message well Kimberly the president is re launching a launching that reelection campaign tomorrow night with a big rally in Florida. And he says that he will be put out a health care plan in the coming weeks may be within two months. Republicans are not going to leap. And stand behind him on as it was early April when senator Mitch McConnell the Republican leader in the senate. Said very clearly that the senate will not be taking up health care the president want to do it got head. Send congress legislation. We're told this morning that what the president is talking about is not an actual bill but a set of principles that he'd like to see it for health care legislation. I think unless he puts things down in aid bill lake formed this is not gonna go anywhere right. Now I right Karen Travers at the White House thank you for the updates and guys if you miss the interview we have you covered the full interview will re air all day today on ABC news live so major. You check it out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.