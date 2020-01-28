Trump says Pompeo ‘did a good job’ berating NPR reporter

President Donald Trump commended Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who an NPR reporter accused of shouting expletives at her.
0:44 | 01/28/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says Pompeo ‘did a good job’ berating NPR reporter
And of course are great secretary of state. My Papa. That's impressive. I was very impressive. That reporter couldn't have done to get a job and yesterday. And. Think you did a good job and her actual. Thank you might very variant you running for so that I guess the answer is no after that. They all want him to Kansas great state they want him to but you're doing a great job don't move for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

