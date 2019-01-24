Transcript for Trump postpones State of the Union after Pelosi denies access to the House Chamber

It is day 34 of the government shutdown and president trump has signaled he will not be giving his State of the Union Address as previously scheduled. For Tuesday of next week in a tweet. He said as the shutdown was going on Nancy Pelosi asked to give the State of the Union Address he agreed. And the tweet goes on that she then changed her mind and he said. There's nothing quite like the house chamber in which to deliver this address it's not going on so we want to get right to the White House would ABC's Karen trappers. I didn't blink here Karen. Absolutely isn't a major reversal by president trump Aaron just yesterday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told him she would not be moving forward on the resolution that would allow him to come up and give the state of the union next week mommy doesn't the vote to approve that invitation and that had not happened yet she said she wasn't gonna put that up for a vote. The president accused her of playing politics he said that she didn't want to hear the truth she didn't want the American people to hear the truth. And then just a couple of hours later the president said it's her prerogative to do that and he'll give his state of the union wants a government is reopened and parents notable because we're certainly hearing rumblings that. The White House is considering an alternative venue that perhaps the president had taken the state of the union outside of Washington and do it at a campaign style rally last night he indicated he wants to be in that very big spotlight on the floor of the house chamber and he said there's nothing quite like get so for now. Stadium is on hold after the governor reopens I think so quickly moved to get something on the books. No immediate sign of the government reopening senate takes a couple of votes today but they're not going anywhere and. No these are all votes essentially to show that they're still deadlocked different scene a senate vote on two different measures the first is the Republican backed bill that leaned out the proposal the president put on the table last Saturday this would include five point seven billion dollars for a border wall and temporary protections extensions for the young undocumented immigrants known as dreamers. Democrats are not going to vote for this the Democrats are putting forward a measure that would reopen the government through February 8. Not a dollar for the border while Aaron no surprise Republicans are not gonna vote for that the stalemate will continue. And in the meantime federal workers hundreds of thousands of them stand to lose another paycheck tomorrow. Gathered paychecks start tomorrow's over the next couple of days that 800000. Federal worker group. Will miss that second heat check now of the government shut down. And today the president's commerce secretary was asked about this in an interview with CNBC and Wilbur Ross who's one of the wealthiest members of the president's cabinet says he understands that there federal workers who are going to food banks to get groceries for their family anything he can understand why they're doing that. And he went on to say that these federal workers could take out loans against their back pay that they are guaranteed to get. To get by during this tough time. They BC's Karen Travers with us from the White House says the government shutdown goes on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.