Trump posts social media clip seemingly suggesting a win will bring 'unified Reich'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday posted a video on his social media platform that uses language that appears to mirror that of Nazi Germany.

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live