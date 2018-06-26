Transcript for Trump praises travel ban ruling as 'great victory'

And go do. You're watching everything her here on ABC news alive on Jones and teach you alongside Katherine folders we had a busy Tuesday and we even have a press briefing today but we're still here to get you going on. And a big win for the present in today's Supreme Court in a 54 decision holding up. The trump travel ban in Cavendish just brought me back. Cute and that the campaign gays are remember driving in a car in South Carolina almost swerving off the raw food when I saw Donald Trump warned to at a total and complete shut down. Of Muslims from the United States and now sprinkler. He's an exact and try to go into the same boat here we call each other is that. An aunt but that's that's exactly radiated the president called this a great victory. And today when he first announced that he call them for a complete. Muslim man now calling it a travel ban and this is the third iteration of this human verse in the second one. I'm which didn't work out so well for the administration this is the third version of the Supreme Court. Has upheld in this version of the president has called a watered down version he said that he's wanted. I'm to beef it up previously well today was asked about mad and he said. What is victory I think I'm okay with the absolute right now. Called a tremendous history let's hear from the president we heard from not too long about. Today's Supreme Court ruling. Just coming out a tremendous success a tremendous victory for the American people. And for our constitution this is a great victory or our constitution. We have to be tough and we have to be safe and we have to be secure. At a minimum we have to make sure that we met people coming into the country we know who's coming in. We know where they're coming from. We just have to know who's coming here. The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians are wrong and it turned out to be very wrong. Then what we're looking for as Republicans I can tell you is strong borders no crime. What the Democrats are looking that is open borders which will bring tremendous drive it'll bring MS thirteen. And lots of others that we don't want to happen our country. Vindication for the president indeed let's go over the White House where ABC's Jordan Phelps is there in Jordan as Katherine said earlier he had this was not try one tried to but try three. For this young administration it feels like it is decades ago but it's only about a year and a half ago that the president and is that core team of advisors that Steve Bannon Stephen Miller attorney general Jeff Sessions with a driving forces for this. How much of the success is the White House feeling safe from the Supreme Court ruling. Yeah they're really jubilant over a giant and as you mentioned it. They did sixty the first married in the second but they finally got that victory and as you well know winning is very important. To this White House to this president and and a when he finally got. And in fact this winning is coming at a very important time for president tramp as he's facing political headwinds. Over immigration right now as you wound now last week. He's forced to backtrack a little bit on his zero tolerance policy. In seeing that policy of separating families. I'm an and say oh this is it important timing for the president nice he's. It's facing a bit of defeat on that decides he's getting a victory somewhere else I say oh you king's palace the president was feeling good he kept reporters. In for that lunch out with Republican. Members of congress for about forty minutes at going on and on about this in various other topics. I NIC said last night in his rally in South Carolina sometimes you have to do your own horn and and that is what the president is doing today and. ABC's teach all over at the Supreme Court Katy you're our person over there you are always watching this. Where was your crystal ball here did you think that of the drug administration was in for a win our state Hawaii and where were you predicted this one's gonna shake. Now I think most commentators thought that the president was gonna get a victory here coming out of the oral arguments. I was excited have to confess that I actually less thought it was a little bit closer and it could go either way. But very much the White House is claiming a victory here now I want. It's a qualified victory in hand couple of ways. One is just as you guys have been discussing this is the third version of the travel ban administration was essentially forced to walked back his expansive version of the band. That it issued one we give the administration because of this succession of court losses so in some ways. The court sort of doing their work have already narrowed at what the administration has even tried to do with this ban. And dance the version I guess upheld here you know much much spot sort of smaller in the list of countries that are included. Two that were on this iteration of the man already dropping off because of improvement in vetting protocols etc. so. So that I think asserted that the kind of wrinkle in the in the big victory number one and then number two I would say. Along the devil's in the details a lot of the time the Supreme Court opinion so bottom line absolutely this is a 54 victory for the trump administration. But in terms of what the opinion said is it didn't go as far as the opinion as the administration wanted it to. In terms of saying if we come forward with a justification. And that's a plausible justification. You'll ever you'll look behind debate the proclamation you don't ask about the relevance of the president's statements of a kind that you heard describing describing. And that the chief justice's opinion says. We're gonna actually assume that those statements might be irrelevant but when we're when we do a careful review the process that led to this proclamation and the justification that are given. We think it survives but. But you know maybe in the next case you can imagine the administration at least mean do some work to justify something they wanted to do even in this era the president gets a lot of deference and he. You know hi I'm Karen picture on the spot I know that you were in the air pump as they were going through today's reading Bolton the majority and the descent and I remember seeing something. Another court observer on Twitter they said they wish that there was audio. Com on justice Sotomayor speaking in the dissent he toppled about that could that was obviously. The other side of the bench there and she's one of the appointees. That Barack Obama. On the court. If this is about as fiery as a defendant I've seen from her book in the writing and in its delivery. It's unusual even for a dissenting justice to read the opinion from the banks typically the author of the majority opinion read from the bench and then they move onto the next case. If they feel very strongly denied the dissenting justices do that they typically will get a statement as well and so that's what justice Sotomayor did here. She is really you know she she she sort of has very strong language both from the bench and in the opinion. About the inconsistency of this travel ban with fundamental constitutional principles freedom of religion. Sort of front and center and think this is a dark day compares this van into the one Eddie Schilling core month's new investor to famous Supreme Court opinion. Upholding a Japanese internment. The court actually essentially overruled that opinion today but what Sotomayor says his. They overruled its old opinion in the course of essentially blasting the same kind of conduct in twenty team. And Kate before we let you go I mean every time that there is an ending of the Supreme Court term always speculation. Will somebody retires cell. What do you think I mean there there are growing rumors I mean do we think we see somebody leave the court tomorrow potentially meeting. I think were mostly all betting against south but it but if that's been court they will always surprise you anyone analyses Justice Kennedy is the one. Who would be most likely to retire if anyone does in that he is you know but he's he's spoken to people about it there have been rumors swirling for several years about it. I would say he concurs in this opinion. In an interesting way he joined the majority but he runs several me to say even if we can't intervene because of I think you know statements that are made it that betray fundamental constitutional values. Elected officials still have their own obligation kind of it irrespective of courts. To abide by constitutional values and in his very not so thinly veiled way it seems to be sending a message to president trump. Watch it with his rhetoric right to stop it feels like you're really runs against constitutional guarantees of equality. Freedom of religion things like that so you know can you really want to read tea leaves you could say. That message makes me think he doesn't want to give a vacancy. To this president or at least he would hesitate before doing so so that's one way to read what we saw today we'll know tomorrow. We'll see you tomorrow brings ABC's THR watches Supreme Court much appreciated thank you might Jordan felt sorry I know you have to runs it's always busy over at the White House but on that same point to keep you know we have all been wondering mean the president is. Always talking about how he would love another Supreme Court pick. If that happens Jordan I mean they understand I've always had is that they have a list pretty much ready to go. Yeah I mean that the president what if his victories that he always points you time and again is getting at Neel Gore's net app on the on the bench and snow. Hi he obviously would love another opportunity to get any at lifetime appointment on the highest. At court in the land and so I am sure that they have a list ready take out here and and would just jump on that opportunity John. Jordan Phelps at the White House thank you much we'll talk to an event let's go over to Capitol Hill now where ABC's John Parkinson. Is watching another brewing battle in tea brewing it's been going on for several weeks now John. Immigration. I'm just gonna make it very easy here. Fighting in a vote on something. I think that there is still very tough question to answer there ought to Ahmad shot like easy life. I thought we might go there now I got I would say no you know it does feel like Groundhog Day up here last Thursday there are supposed to vote on this moderate bill. They said that there had to delay at 24 hours to the Friday and then on Friday Friday came along. The bill is delayed until this week we thought it would be maybe Wednesday or Thursday and GOP leaders this morning are indicating that they could vote tomorrow. Who really doesn't look like the momentum has built around this Billy. Republican leaders have tried to float adding. Which a mandate that they verify you know who all their employees are and that their legal. But it doesn't seem like that's going to be part of the deal or that if it isn't a deal that would be enough to get him across the finish line actually pass something. Put a marker down in the house and senate to the senate. And Kevin we re use this conversation because. You're part of the speculation had been the president really didn't want to sign an executive order. To do something about these separations now the families. Per that order will be reunited eventually sold processed in Guerrero. But this is always a very tough line for from where he actually get involved in the immigration and. Battle isn't tough line and some women use to talked about that through the majority of his campaign yesterday he knocked down that speculation that he didn't wanna sign and plunged sixty sign that he's been talking a tough on immigration he's saying that these that immigrants should not have. Due process and his. You know also attacking the planet doesn't exist he says he was heroes a few days ago two on. And 5000 and judges to the border area says he absolutely doesn't want to do that but we're in the White House can't say we don't know whether you're having me don't know where those numbers are coming from the closest thing is maybe ten crews plan. That increases that from F 358. To 750s so. Again it a he did finance all the speculation stunning and didn't want to you couldn't worried about a single Whitney didn't considering all tough talk now an. He John let me go back to you on this because you know we know the president when the cameras are in today's launch he was having lunch members of congress. Just needed for the folks who you're talking to a fair. Who of the voices right now up on Capitol Hill that are having the most impact with the president mean Jim Jordan is one mark meadows ones he's talking to. Other names you're hearing John. I think those two really big names I think those guys they're practically especially mark meadows talking of the president several times a week. We do know that house speaker Paul Orion still speaks to the president regularly his aides say that they touch base once or twice a week. So it's not like he's completely out of the loop we saw him up here last Tuesday. Two meet with house Republicans and talk immigration reform. You know last night I was down in west Columbia, South Carolina and went to the president's rally down there. For governor Henry McMaster and there are two house Republicans down there as well and Lindsey Graham. So Tom rise send Joseph Wilson were both down there and I think you know they had obviously a quick chance and both of those guys are hardliners on immigration reform. So. You know I think that the president clearly has an open line if it gets very unique about his presidency. And there's so many phone calls and conversations and meetings at the White House and with this Republican majority that we simply just don't find out about. John Parkinson up on Capitol Hill watching the vote when and if it. Will happen thank you sir we know the president is now speaking. Over the White House had metal. Bonner event that he is hosting we're keeping an eye on that will bring that to you as news warrants but Katherine. You before we wrap up here. Tariffs. Yes Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson a president is not happy I was gonna say that the first few words and through my head knowing him would have been not good to. I'm not get exclamation we and the sad so what is unbeaten over look the 31% and you right exactly and and Harley-Davidson you remember it was a when the first companies sued and to come into the White House the president praised. Their products are being made in America when they said that their inning on some other production overseen then and he tweeted this morning Harley Davison should never be built in another country never the Oro will be gone and they will be taxed like never before exclamation point finally that time carrier air conditioners he went after them remember my gosh air conditioner is exactly exactly one company into the yeah. Yeah we'll see you tomorrow brings RO that is gonna do it first here for capped her folders on Jan Santee she made sure to download BBC news apt to catch us every day with the briefing. You're watching ABC news lives.

