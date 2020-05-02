Trump preparing to deliver State of the Union

More
Donald Trump will be the second president to give the address under the cloud of impeachment, but the first to do so while facing reelection.
2:37 | 02/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump preparing to deliver State of the Union

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"Donald Trump will be the second president to give the address under the cloud of impeachment, but the first to do so while facing reelection.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68758862","title":"Trump preparing to deliver State of the Union","url":"/Politics/video/trump-preparing-deliver-state-union-68758862"}