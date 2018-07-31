Transcript for Trump: 'We may have to do some pretty drastic things' to fund border wall

We want matching amount boaters security. And respect. For our heroes. Hire days quarter patrol outlawed floors. And we're going down how tremendous voter security that will include the wall. A lot of people don't know it but we've already started. The wall we got one point six billion dollars. And we started large portions of the Walt away get a need even the way we negotiate we're getting more or we're gonna get more. And we. May have to do some pretty drastic things but we get again the Democrats. Are not voting. For what we want to do and then not voting and allowing. Our values to take place in our country.

