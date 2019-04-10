Transcript for Trump publicly calls on both Ukraine and China to investigate Biden

A defiant president Clough digging it asking yet another foreign country to investigate its potential 20/20 rival diet. This started. Side. The president did not rule out asking Chinese president she directly to investigate Biden's the US and China entanglement an ongoing trade war. Those talks pick up next week as Chinese officials touched down in Washington have a lot of opted. Guy that. The president RD privately asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son which wants an impeachment investigation it's wrong for president of the United States. To seek help. From a foreign power. In a presidential election the FEC chair tweeting out a reminder that federal law clearly states it's illegal to accept foreign assistance in connection with an election. And now new encrypted text messages obtained by ABC news reveal senior State Department officials discussed a potential summit between president triumph and Ukrainian leader. As leverage to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden's. There is. No we're all well and that was the fact that they that I. Those messages appear to show US officials even drafted a statement. For the Ukrainian state announced their investigation into political process scenes of the United States. With a specific link to Joseph Biden's son. Today Ukraine's top prosecutor announcing that they are taking another look act or is not the company were Joseph Biden's son was on the board. Though one former top Ukrainian law enforcement official told the LA times he had seen no evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden's that he could pursuit. And as president from continues its attacks his campaign is backing him up a campaign official tells me that this weekend they will spend more than a million dollars in ads specifically targeting the Biden's can keep early voting states. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

